Prodigal Son has been cancelled after two seasons and it's not just the fans who are shocked.

Star of the show, Lou Diamond Phillips, who played NYPD lieutenant Gil Arroyo in the crime drama, admitted he was "gutted" by the decision which he "didn't see coming".

In a tweet on Monday, the actor said: "Wow. Gutted. Didn't see that one coming. Might be taking a few days away from the platform #Prodigies.

WATCH: Prodigal Son will not return after series two finale

"Just know that you have been the most wonderful, entertaining, brilliant fan base I have ever encountered. Much Love. #GilArroyo #ProdigalSon."

Fox has yet to confirm the reason behind the show's demise but, according to Entertainment Weekly, the decision was made based on ratings.

Plenty of Lou's followers responded to his tweet expressing their frustration that Prodigal Son would not be returning after the season two finale, airing later this month. One person said: "We are all begging for another platform to continue the story! #Prodigies love you all and the show! Fingers crossed! I hate this!"

Another commented: "I'm so upset!!!! As a huge fan, what can I do?? I love this show and don't understand why it would be cancelled. #prodigalson #Prodigies #SaveProdigalSon."

Lou Diamond Phillips responded to the news on Twitter

A third echoed the response, writing: "Exactly how I'm feeling right now. But not to worry, we'll somehow find a network that will be willing to pick the show back up and save it so you all can come back stronger than ever. There's gotta be a way to save #ProdigalSon. #SaveProdigalSon."

Prodigal Son focuses on Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne), the son of infamous serial killer Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen), who is a disgraced FBI officer who has since joined the NYPD.

Leading star Tom also spoke publicly on the news, writing on Twitter: "What a trip. Playing Malcolm has been a joy and a privilege. The best cast on network TV and the most unique show around. We did it in style. Love to everyone who enjoyed it all along with us. And check out the last two eps! THEY ARE AMAZING."

