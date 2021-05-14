Michelle Keegan shares rare video of her brother Andrew and reveals his surprising job Andrew is a deputy head teacher

Michelle Keegan has given a very rare glimpse at her family by sharing a video featuring her brother Andrew.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the actress, known for her roles in ITV's Coronation Street and BBC drama series Our Girl, shared a brief clip showing her picking her brother up from work.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan shares rare video of her brother Andrew

"Cannot, will not take my brother being a deputy headteacher seriously," she captioned the clip, which saw her laughing to the camera as her brother entered the car and asked her to move it to avoid getting the attention of his students.

Andrew is one year younger than his famous sister and despite rarely appearing on her social media, they seem to have a good relationship. Back in 2018, to mark National Sibling Day, the 33-year-old actress shared a picture of them together and wrote: "I know it was yesterday but happy #nationalsiblingday @rookeegs I always try and make you look good... and you're welcome! #rideordie4life."

Michelle Keegan and her brother Andrew in an old picture

Michelle's post comes after she and husband Mark Wright have relocated to a temporary home after moving out of their Essex abode whilst renovations on their stunning new property continue to take place.

The star recently gave a glimpse of their new home as she shared a snap of her and her two dogs.

"Casual, my pack," she simply wrote across a very glamourous selfie. With her hair tied up into a high bun, Michelle looked picture perfect as she poked fun at the "casual" set-up.

The modern room came complete with wooden floorboards, classic white walls and contemporary art wall hangings.

The couple's project will be a lengthy one as they are building it after demolishing it. They purchased the original Essex property for £1.3million, and had planning permission granted by Epping Council in July 2020.