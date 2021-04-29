Michelle Keegan cuddles up to baby in new picture – leaving fans confused Some of the star's fans thought she had welcomed a baby

Michelle Keegan shared the most adorable picture on Wednesday, showing her cuddling her best friend's baby whilst keeping him warm inside her coat.

MORE: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright share first look inside dream home

The sweet snap was posted on her Instagram account, which has over nearly five million followers, and it was accompanied by a caption that read: "My little Spring Roll."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan shares rare video inside her plush bedroom

Fans loved the rare post, but some were left thinking that the 33-year-old was cuddling her own baby.

"Is that her son?" asked one, whilst a second added: "Omg you have a baby congratulations."

RELATED: Michelle Keegan gives her loungewear a unique summer twist

READ: Michelle Keegan's metallic string bikini is too stunning for words

Her mother-in-law Carol Wright remarked: "Oh his just too much. X"

Michelle shared an adorable picture of herself and her 'nephew'

The adorable tot, named Brody, is her friend Katie's son and Michelle is known to him as his auntie.

Michelle and husband Mark Wright have been married for six years, but the actress recently confessed that it bothers her when asked about motherhood.

"Mark is asked about it occasionally but I'm asked every single time," she told YOU magazine, adding that it is nobody’s business what "goes on behind closed doors".

When quizzed on whether she is still probed by her and Mark's families about starting one of their own, she admitted: "Not anymore! People don't mean any harm by it, but they know what the answer's going to be."

Mark and Michelle married in 2015

In the same interview, Michelle reacted to rumours that have suggested her marriage to Mark has been "strained" due to their various overseas work commitments.

Opening up about their relationship, the actress explained: "Going away for work is never seen as a good thing, only as a negative, and I don't understand that.

"Are you seriously supposed to turn down work in case it impacts your marriage? I find it ridiculous. The travelling could be tiring but it was amazing."