Michelle Keegan's sister-in-law is her absolute double in new photo Jessica Wright is Mark's older sister

Fans of Jessica Wright had to do a double-take this week when the reality star shared a striking new picture on Instagram.

The former TOWIE star, 35, posted a snapshot showing her crouched on a marble bench and smiling for the camera. And while her followers were blown away by the beautiful picture, a large number couldn't help but notice Jess's striking similarity to her sister-in-law, Michelle Keegan.

MORE: Exclusive: Jessica Wright and fiancé William Lee-Kemp reveal wedding date and location

With her long dark hair straightened past her shoulders and a glistening smile, Jess certainly bears a strong resemblance to the actress in the image. "Wow! I did a second look! You look like Michelle, you both could be twinnies!" one fan commented.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan given special role in sister-in-law Jess Wright's wedding

"Beautiful x you look like Michelle Keegan x," a second echoed, while a third said, "You really do look like Michelle x." A fourth wrote: "Thought that was Michelle Keegan at first!"

MORE: Surprisingly affordable celebrity wedding venues: Victoria Beckham, Michelle Keegan and more

READ: Michelle Keegan reveals why family have stopped asking for grandchildren

Michelle, 33, and Jess – Mark Wright's older sister – have a close friendship, and the Our Girl star was quick to show her support and 'liked' the snapshot.

Jess bears a striking resemblance to sister-in-law Michelle in her latest photo

It's an exciting time for Michelle and Mark. The couple, who married in May 2015, are in the process of building their dream home together in Essex after buying a property and demolishing it in July 2020.

MORE: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan reveal NEW home – and it's a Hollywood dream

Mark, 34, recently shared a clip showing the second level of the house being constructed on their new Instagram account, dedicated solely to the renovation - @wrightyhome.

The star previously revealed the couple's inspiration for their final product - a white Georgian manor house.

Mark and Michelle have been married since May 2015

Upon sharing the first posts from the development, Mark penned: "Part of my life I don't always share is my property development. A hobby and a side hustle that I love, but last July, me and @michkeegan started building our dream home.

MORE: Michelle Keegan's tiny denim shorts are a summer must-have

"We debated sharing our journey and after a lot of thought, we decided we wanted to bring you along with us!"

The couple purchased the original property for £1.3million in Essex, and had planning permission granted by Epping Council in July 2020.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.