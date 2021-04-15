Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright share first look inside dream home The couple are building their dream home

Brassic actress Michelle Keegan and her husband Mark Wright are building their dream home from scratch after purchasing a property in 2020 and completely demolishing it. Former TOWIE star Mark has given fans the first tour of the inside of the building, as the renovations are taking shape.

The video, shot by Mark, revealed just how huge their new house is as he showed off the space for the loft bedrooms.

Speaking from behind the camera, as workmen cracked on with the project on the upper floor, Mark explained: "This is the hallway when you get up to the roof with one bedroom over there and one over there."

WATCH: see inside Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's new build home

"At this stage, we are just working out where the beds are going to go," said Mark, going on to explain that the electricians are due to be putting the power points in.

Mark also boasted that the rooms will have "views all across the land" and both will have massive en suite bathrooms, which are basically the size of small bedrooms!

The couple are planning a huge Georgian-inspired mansion

At this present time, the rooms have basic wooden beams and concrete floors, and little has been done in terms of aesthetics, however, that has not stopped the couple from planning. On their @wrightyhome Instagram page they have shared lots of images of the design that they are hoping to achieve.

Michelle and Mark's home is a new build

The pictures uploaded to the feed include a white Georgian manor house, indicating the exterior look they are going for, as well as a Love Island-esque garden plan. The couple have also requested fans' input on their interiors, asking them to choose between six different images of marble-clad bathrooms – each one spectacular in its own right.

The couple purchased the original Essex property for £1.3million, and had planning permission granted by Epping Council in July 2020. We can’t wait to see their finished home!

