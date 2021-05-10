Michelle Keegan's new statement earrings have a special link to Kate Middleton

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We are forever in awe of Michelle Keegan and her stunning wardrobe. The former Coronation Street star always looks glam and we love seeing what outfits she's going to put together next.

Last week, the brunette beauty wowed her 4.9 million Instagram followers with a white outfit that showcased her incredible figure and extreamly toned stomach. She completed her look with a white, wide-brimmed hat and matching statement sunglasses.

The guipure lace mini skirt she was wearing came from Zimmermann - a high end label loved by an abundance of celebrities.

Her earrings were by Soru - a stunning brand that is adored by the Duchess of Cambridge. Michelle looks to be wearing the gorgeous Santina Earrings, which feature Swarovski pearls and intricate filigree. How gorgeous?

Back in 2016, Kate donned a pair of dazzling earrings from Soru when she was on an official visit to Canada.

Michelle looked fabulous rocking Soru earrings and a Zimmermann skirt

The mother-of-three wore a red dress by Preen which she teamed with a pair of £130 baroque, double-sided statement earrings which jewellery fanatics went crazy for. The royal has worn them many times since then.

Santina Earrings, £295, Soru

Founder of Soru - Sicilian-British sisters Francesca Kelly and Marianna Doyle - still recall the effect Kate had on sales and the continuing growth of their brand ever since.

Zimmermann Brightside Rouleaux embellished cutout linen mini skirt, £387, The Outnet

Get the look!

Solid Guipure Lace Skirt, £14.49, Shein

Speaking to HELLO! the duo explained: "The 'Kate Effect' is very real. When Duchess Kate chose to wear the double sided pearl earrings, we were first of all honoured, which was quickly followed by shock as our sales went through the roof for the earrings she had chosen to wear, continuously selling out and still a popular style today."

Recalling how their business changed, they revealed: "This has had a massive impact on our brand - we were a small unknown Instagram-grown company and were catapulted to a global audience with traffic to our site from countries all over the world."

