Mark Wright has opened up in a candid new interview about the devastating effect his uncle's death has had on him and his family.

The former TOWIE star heartbreakingly confessed that he will "never be the same again" following the death of Eddie, who passed away last month aged 66 after an eight-week battle with COVID-19.

"I am sat here one uncle less. He's the heart of our family. We're all heartbroken beyond belief. I'm trying to be there for many, many family members who are devastated," the 34-year-old told The Sun.

Mark even admitted that he was left "struggling to cope" after five more family members contracted the deadly disease, all within days of each other despite "not mixing" together.

As well as his uncle, both his parents - Mark. Snr, 64, and Carol, 60 – another uncle Georgie, 62, his grandmother Irene, 85, and his grandfather all tested positive.

"I could have lost them all," Mark added, admitting that the thought of losing his dad left him "crying his eyes out": "I thought if I lose my dad, I’m never going to get over this."

Mark and his uncle Eddie

At the time of Eddie's death, Mark shared the sad news on social media and dedicated a touching tribute to his uncle alongside a series of photos of them together.

He penned: "Nowhere, never, ever will you find better. My uncle Eddie, you were 1 in a trillion. You taught me so much!!

"Nearly everything I know as a man. From how to love my family, to treat my woman with respect, to work hard, to smile, to be a gentleman and the one you enjoyed most.... you taught me Golf (which I promise to keep practising to be as good as you wanted me to be) most of all, you were one of the most integral parts of our incredible family.

"You were the glue, the one that MADE us meet up and make memories (which again we promise to continue. We will NOT let you down) ultimately.... I am soooooo PROUD to call you my uncle and I will until the end of day."

Mark paid tribute to his uncle in March

Mark continued: "I/we are absolutely broken, but together because we are the family we are.... we will get through, somehow some day. We will look after auntie Debbie, our cousins and your grandchildren forever and that is promise.

"I have often thought over the last 24 hours that part of me wishes we wasn’t so close, so that we didn’t love as much as a family as maybe it wouldn’t hurt as much. I will no longer think this way and instead I be grateful for the memories we have and when the dust settles, look back and smile.

"Unc, rest in peace. I love you sooo much, more than I ever told you and that’s saying something. I will see you 1 day again and until then I will continue to make you proud."

