Michelle Keegan has reacted to the rumours that have suggested her marriage to Mark Wright has been "strained" due to their various overseas work commitments.

Opening up to You Magazine about their relationship, the actress explained: "Going away for work is never seen as a good thing, only as a negative, and I don't understand that.

Michelle Keegan films magical garden at home with Mark Wright

"Are you seriously supposed to turn down work in case it impacts your marriage? I find it ridiculous. The travelling could be tiring but it was amazing."

After tying the knot in May 2015, in a star-studded wedding exclusively covered in HELLO!, the couple spent large amounts of time in separate countries. Michelle was busy filming Our Girl in South Africa and Malaysia, while Mark's showbiz presenting gig was based in Los Angeles.

The couple, who have been together since 2012, have also made a conscious effort not to post too much from their time together on social media – as well as speaking about their marriage.

"Around the time of our wedding, I felt we had lost control a little bit," she explained. "We were in every newspaper and magazine every week.

The couple have been married since 2015

"I was trying to make my way in different dramas and felt like I didn't want to be talking about my private life any more, especially when a lot of what was reported about us was false.

"So I just pulled it back. It's nice to have something just for us, for our families and friends, and these days that’s the way it is."

They met in Dubai in 2012, but kept their relationship under wraps before going public at the British Soap Awards in May 2013. The lovebirds went on to marry two years later, with Mark telling HELLO! at the time: "It was the day our dreams came true," while Michelle added, "Seeing Mark looking back at me as I walked down the aisle was the best feeling ever."

