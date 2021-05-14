Kamala Harris celebrates exciting news for stepdaughter Ella Emhoff The Vice President of the United States must be thrilled!

Kamala Harris will no doubt be joining in the family celebrations after her stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, marked a huge milestone this week.

The 21-year-old is now a graduate of the Parsons School of Design in New York, having received her diploma on Thursday alongside her mother, Kerstin Emhoff.

Ella's mom marked the happy occasion on her Instagram Stories, posting several photos of the duo ahead of the ceremony.

In one photo, only Ella's feet appear, with her shoes emblazoned with a quirky reminder. On her left was the word 'call' and on her right the word 'mom'.

Captioning the image, Kerstin wrote: "Just me and my baby girl about to graduate. Never forget mom! @ellaemhoff."

Another image showed the mother-daughter duo smiling sweetly as they posed close to each other for the camera.

Ella attended her graduation with a sweet reminder on her shoes

It appears to have been a double celebration, as Kerstin captioned the image: "Birthday girl and grad girl," although Ella's birthday is not until 29 May, it could well have been an early celebration.

Ella's dad, Doug Emhoff, was married to Kerstin for 16 years, divorcing in 2008, before marrying Kamala in 2014.

Ella and her mom Kerstin Emhoff

Ella went viral after her appearance at the Presidential inauguration in a Miu Miu coat with oversized collar and chunky boots.

She has since signed with IMG Models, although she hadn't planned to forge a future in modelling.

"I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline," she previously told The New York Times.

Ella caused a stir after her appearance at the Presidential Inauguration

While she’s excited about her new venture, she had to convince her dad, stepmum, and mum that it was a good idea.

"Modelling can be a pretty intense industry," she added. "They were a little protective of me." However: "When they saw my interest in it and saw what is changing in that world,” she said. “I think they’re pretty excited I can be part of that."

