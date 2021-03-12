Kamala Harris reveals unexpected news - and it's so exciting Kamala will be introduced by Jennifer Garner

Vice President Kamala Harris will introduce the next generation of inspirational children at this weekend's Kids Choice Awards.

Kamala, the first black and female vice president in the country's history, will be introduced by Jennifer Garner and will deliver remarks as part of the show’s Generation Change presentation.

The ceremony, famed for its green slime, will be hosted by Keenan Thompson, and the Generation Change initiative acknowledges the strength and courage of the youth to create a better world for the future generations of kids and adolescents.

"Vice President Kamala Harris is a pioneer and role model for us all, but especially for today’s kids, who can find inspiration in the story of her path forward and the barriers she has broken from childhood to today,” said Marva Smalls, ViacomCBS global head of inclusion and executive VP.

Generation Change connects young leaders and creators with the likes of LeBron James and Megan Rapinoe to help them to continue to bring positive change in their communities.

Kamala was inaugurated as VP in January 2021

"Nickelodeon is proud to bestow this year’s Generation Change Award to kids everywhere, and we’re honored to have the Vice President further trumpet the courage and vitality they have in the wake of so many challenges," Smalls added.

An esteemed politician and attorney, Kamala served as a United States senator of California from 2017 until 2021 when Joe Biden announced she would be his vice-President.

Michelle Obama appeared in 2010 and 2012

Politicians and public figures such as Michelle Obama have appeared on stage at the ceremony.

In 2010 Michelle was awarded the Big Help Award, and in 2012 she passed it on to Taylor Swift.

