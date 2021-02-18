Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff makes edgy modelling debut in Vogue Ella signed with IMG after the inauguration

Vice-President Kamala Harris’s stepdaughter Ella Emhoff has made her modeling debut for Proenza Schouler.

Ella, who was signed by IMG Models a week after the 2021 presidential inauguration, stars in the designer’s new campaign, rocking a tuxedo suit and her now iconic glasses.

In a second shot, shared by Vogue, the 21-year-old poses in a turtleneck and leather jacket, clutching a quilt bag.

Wearing minimal makeup and her short curly hair left loose, the fashion designer appears at home in front of the camera.

"Ella Emhoff, @VP @KamalaHarris’s step daughter, was signed by @imgmodels not long after the Inauguration, and this cameo appearance at @proenzaschouler is her #NYFW coming out," shared Vogue.

Ella's first shoot appears in Vogue magazine

Her mom Kersten Emhoff also shared the snap, calling herself a "proud mama."

Ella went viral after her appearance at the Presidential inauguration in a Miu Miu coat with oversized collar and chunky boots.

The fine arts student - who is attending Parsons School of Design in New York - had previously caught the eye of the president of IMG Models, Ivan Bart, who told The New York Times: "It's not really about shape, size, or gender anymore. Ella communicates this moment in time. There's a cheekiness and a joy she exudes."

Ella went viral after appearing at the inauguration

Ella hadn't planned to forge a future in modelling and told the publication: "I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline.

"As someone who, like a lot of young girls out there, had self-confidence issues, it is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyper-focused on you and the body."

But Ella hopes to be a "part of that change" and can’t wait to display her "really weird tattoos and kind of funky haircut."

Ella is Kamala Harris' step-daughter

While she’s excited for her new venture, she had to convince her dad, stepmum, and mum, Kerstin Emhoff, that it was a good idea.

"Modelling can be a pretty intense industry," she added. "They were a little protective of me."

However: "When they saw my interest in it and saw what is changing in that world,” she said. “I think they’re pretty excited I can be part of that."

