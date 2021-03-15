Kamala Harris’ great-nieces melt hearts with makeover photo - fans react Meena Harris, whose mom is Kamala's sister Maya, has two daughters, Amara and Leela

Vice President Kamala Harris' niece has shared the sweetest snap of her great-nieces giving each other a makeover.

Meena Harris, whose mom is Kamala's sister Maya, has two daughters Amara and Leela with her husband Nikolas Ajagu, and the 36-year-old took to social media to share an adorable picture of the two girls.

"This might be the sweetest photo they’ve ever taken together," she captioned the series which showed the pair in matching floral dresses.

But in a second picture they are both wearing brightly-coloured tracksuits with drawn on moustaches and goatees.

Fans called them "adorable" and many left heart emojis.

Kamala, who was sworn in as Vice President in January, was raised alongside Maya by their parents Donald and Shyamala, who sadly passed away from colon cancer in 2009 aged 70.

The couple split when Kamala was seven, with Shyamala winning custody of their daughters.

At the age of 17, Maya went on to welcome daughter Meena, who has previously opened up about growing up in a household with strong female role models.

Meena is Kamala's sister's daughter

On Twitter in 2019, Meena shared a photo of herself as a little girl with her mum, aunt and grandmother, and wrote: "For a while this was my tiny family: mom, grandma, auntie.

"It was like the opening scene of Wonder Woman with brilliant women run around an all-female island helping each other succeed.

"It’s all I knew & only now do I know how lucky I was to have such strong female role models."

Amala and Leela with President Joe Biden in 2020

Meena is also a lawyer and the author of children's book Ambitious Girl, and went on to praise her family during an interview on The View shortly after inauguration day.

"Everything that inspires me really goes back to family," she said of her children's book. "It's the family I was raised in and it's the family that I'm now raising."

She said Ambitious Girl is about helping children understand that "language has power."

"I recognise as a parent now and as an adult that I grew up in a really unique family where I was taught every single day that female ambition is a good thing. It was something to be celebrated.

"It means purpose and determination. When I got to the working world, I realised that society tells us something much different and that we do not view female ambition so positively."

