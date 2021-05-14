Pose star Billy Porter shares surprising throwback picture that gets fans talking iBlly Porter has shared a rare throwback to the 90s

Billy Porter has shared a rare throwback to the 90s, with the Pose star looking dramatically different to how fans know him today.

"Here is a #Flashback for your nerves," he captioned the post which saw him in an understated black pinstripe suit, and a close shave.

The actor is more known to fans for his outrageous and flamboyant red carpet looks which mix feminine couture and masculine tailoring.

Billy shared this gorgeous throwback

But followers were quick to comment and call him "handsome" and "gorgeous".

"I remember that guy!!!" added another.

Billy recently struck a fierce pose at the O2 Arena in London for the BRIT Awards 2021, wearing a ThreeASFour black satin dress complete with lace sleeves paired with matching black and lace pants.

Billy at the 2021 Brits

Stylist Ty Tyrone completed the look with a Stephen Jones fascinator, black and metallic Rick Owens boots, a metallic bag, and stunning Lorraine Schwartz diamond bangles.

The look was a little more toned down than his last appearance at the BRIT Awards.

Ahead of the pandemic in February 2020, Billy hit the carpet in a gold headpiece paired with a long gold coat and glittery shoes.

In 2020 he rocked a gold coat and major headdress

Before his arrival on Tuesday, Billy revealed his look to fans on Instagram, first appearing in a black long-sleeved top and black leather pants as he danced in a room that had a mural of Grace Jones on the wall.

"My goal is to be a walking piece of political art every time I show up. To challenge expectations. What is masculinity?" Porter previouly shared in an essay for Vogue.

"What does that mean? Women show up every day in pants, but the minute a man wears a dress, the seas part.”