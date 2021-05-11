Billy Porter hits the Brit Awards in a showstopping look you need to see And there was a sweet reason behind the look.

We knew Billy Porter was going to make a major style statement when he hit the red carpet at the Brit Awards, and the Pose star did not disappoint.

Until he confirms the category he chose this time for his red carpet fashion moment, we’re going with Grace Jones realness, considering the actor said the fashion icon was his muse for his monochromatic black ensemble.

Billy struck a fierce pose at the O2 Arena in London, wearing a ThreeASFour black satin dress complete with lace sleeves paired with matching black and lace pants. Stylist Ty Tyrone completed the look with a Stephen Jones fascinator, black and metallic Rick Owens boots, a metallic bag, and stunning Lorraine Schwartz diamond bangles.

But the Like a Boss actor didn’t stop there. He also brought on the drama with a smoky makeup look.

Ahead of his arrival, Billy revealed his look to fans on Instagram, first appearing in a black long-sleeved top and black leather pants as he danced in a room that had a mural of Grace Jones on the wall. With a kick of his heel, he popped up in the ensemble ready to take on the show.

“Check the story because the boots are SICK-O-NING!”, he captioned the clip. And they were.

Billy's completed his look with platform Rick Owens boots - and we love them!

Fans went wild over the look in the comments, with one writing, "You are always stunning!" Another added, "The boots are fire!" An additional follower chimed in, "Both divine: you and Grace Jones."

The look was a little more toned down than his last appearance at the Brit Awards. Ahead of the pandemic in February 2020, Billy hit the carpet in a gold headpiece paired with a long gold coat and glittery shoes.

