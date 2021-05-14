Christina Anstead is currently a very busy woman with her new house move, and not one, but two TV shows.

And on her Instagram page, she shared news about new episodes of Flip or Flop, one which aired on Thursday and another airing on Friday.

The star films the show with her ex-husband Tarek El-Moussa, with who she shares two children, Taylor and Brayden.

Christina is also mom to one-year-old Hudson, who she co-parents with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

"All new #FlipOrFlop at 9pm," she shared on her Instagram. She then joked: "Never a dull moment on set. Lights… cameras… Abbas…"

The star also uploaded a clip of Tarek as he left one of the film vans and marched over to a house, while she played the Imperial March from the Star Wars franchise.

Flip or Flop is on its tenth season

Fans loved the little joke, and one wrote: "Work hard, play hard, you deserve all the happiness and blessings."

Another complimented the pair's working relationship. "Love you guys. Love your show," they said. "You and Christina have arrived at a great place in your relationship where you kid each other and have fun on your show!!"

Christina and Tarek were married in 2009, before finalising their divorce in 2018. Despite their split, the pair continued to work together and their professional relationship has gone from strength to strength.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Tarek said: "The onscreen chemistry shows and I think this season's episodes are some of the best we've ever done. Who would have thought ten years later the show is getting better?"'

Flip or Flop isn't Christina's only television project, as she also has Christina on the Coast, and she made an exciting announcement about the show last week.

Christina and Tarek share two children together

Christina looked stunning as she posed for a professional photo inside her home and revealed that a new season would soon be airing.

"Excited to share that Christina on the Coast season 3 will begin airing 14 brand new episodes on June 3 at 9pm on @hgtv as well as @discoveryplus," she said.

"This season not only has Amazing transformations it also has a lot of beautiful real estate - including a beachfront home in La Jolla and our second home in Tennessee! My favorite season yet."

Her fans commented: "Congrats Beautiful Christina. Can't wait to watch," and, "yay!!! I was hoping there would be a season 3. Love the show."

