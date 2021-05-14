Olivia Munn looks unrecognisable in rare photo with sister The actress shared a throwback on Instagram

Olivia Munn took a trip down memory lane on Thursday to share a rare photo with her sister in honour of AAPI Heritage Month.

The actress looked unrecognisable in the throwback snap, which saw and her sibling, Sara Potts, posing in a kitchen while wearing áo dài – a Vietnamese national garment which is a long, split tunic dress worn over trousers.

Olivia appeared to be a teenager at the time and wore a red áo dài over a pair of white pants, while her sister – who is now a lawyer – wore a blue version over white pants.

Captioning the sweet family moment, Olivia penned: "My sister and I in our áo dài celebrating Lunar New Year back in the day #AAPIHeritageMonth."

Olivia's fans loved the sibling throwback, with one commenting: "How much do I love this!" A second said: "So cute!" A third added: "Love this!"

AAPI stands for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, which runs for the month of May and recognises the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States.

The Iron Man 2 actress, who is Asian-American, has been vocal against racism towards Asian communities during the coronavirus pandemic and in the wake of the Atlanta spa shootings.

Olivia looks so different in her throwback

Appearing on CBS recently, that star explained: "There has been this underlying lesson in our life which was, 'don't cause any waves' because as second-class citizens in our own country, the idea that any of our pain or our frustrations or anything could cause waves and ripples or create any more tension onto us was a really bad thing."

The Predator star added that this was a key reason in the under-reporting of hate crimes as people had been taught to "literally take it on the chin and keep going".

She continued, saying that the Asian community had been "raised right" by their parents, but that it was now the job of the younger generation to show them that they belong and should feel safe in the country.

