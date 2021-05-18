Gwen Stefani wows with new photo that needs to be seen to be believed Her nails are incredible!

Gwen Stefani has amazed her fans with an incredible picture of her checkerboard nails over on Instagram.

The What You Waiting For singer seemed to be in a racing mood as the nails fully resembled a checkered flag waved at the end of a race.

She even appeared to reference this in the caption, as she added a checkered flag, heart and diamond emojis to the post.

And it wasn't just Gwen's nails that caught attention in her snap, as she was also wearing a fancy assortment of rings.

The former No Doubt singer was wearing nine rings, several silver and encrusted with jewels, while others were gold with other jewels encrusted on them.

The post sparked a huge fan reaction, with many noting how May 18 marks the return of cars to the Indianapolis 500.

"Us Indy girls know all about the month of May! Let's go racing!" said one.

Gwen's nails sparked a huge reaction

Other fans got different vibes from Gwen's nails, as one posted: "Back to Ska days! My daughter is all into 90s style," and a third wrote: "Those Hawaiian bracelets though!"

A fourth added: "Yes! Love this! You will always be my inspiration for how I came to be and who I want to be going forward!"

Gwen has only recently returned to Instagram following the death of her longtime security guard, Curtis.

The singer put a simple heartfelt message alongside her post which read: "Curtis I love you and I'll see you up there gx."

So many of Gwen's fans remembered the burly bodyguard who clearly won their hearts along with hers.

The singer recently returned to social media

"Oh no," wrote one, along with an emoji of a broken heart. Another added: "No way. RIP Curtis. Old school ND fans will forever remember u," and a third said: "I loved him at your concerts. He was the best. So sorry for your loss, sending positive vibes and prayers."

Gwen's return to social media saw her share a simple picture of her sitting in a big red spinning chair, with the caption simply reading "Hello" and a teddy bear waving.

Gwen was wearing a bright red silk bomber jacket and had added her trademark fire-engine red lipstick.

