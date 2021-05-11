Gwen Stefani confuses fans with religious new tattoo: see the photo The No Doubt star shared a snapshot on Instagram

Gwen Stefani appears to have revealed a brand new tattoo! The No Doubt singer raised eyebrows this week when she shared a snapshot of an arm inking on her Instagram Stories.

The picture shows the words 'God gave me you' in a handwritten font on the inside of a left forearm – but it was posted without a caption, leaving fans confused as to whether or not it is Gwen herself.

It wouldn't be the first time that Gwen has shared a photo of someone else's tattoo on her social media. In November, followers were convinced she had got her first inking when she posted a snapshot of a rose with some of her lyrics wrapped around it.

But one of her fans later revealed it to be their tattoo – and both she and her friends were thrilled when they discovered Gwen had reposted the picture. "She shared it!" wrote one in the comments section, while another said: "She shared it to her own ig story!!!!!!"

Gwen Stefani shared a photo of a tattoo on her Instagram Stories

Gwen seems to have some reservations about getting a tattoo herself. In 2017, during an interview with Adam Levine on Entertainment Tonight, she revealed: "I don’t know, I feel like my niece just got a bunch of tattoos and I'm really mad at her, she's 21. I'm like, 'What are you doing?'"

Backtracking a little, she added: "I like tattoos. If my kids wanted to get one, I would hope that we could talk about what it is so that we don't have big regrets in the future."

Blake has joked about his own arm tattoo

Gwen's fiancé, Blake Shelton, meanwhile, has admitted that his own tattoo has proven problematic. "To this moment, people still come up to me and say, 'Man, ladybugs… that's cool. What does that mean to you?'" he told GAC TV of his tattoo - which is actually supposed to be barbed wire and deer tracks!

