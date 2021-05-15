Gwen Stefani shares upsetting news with fans The No Doubt singer lost someone special

Gwen Stefani was in mourning on Friday after receiving some very sad news. The No Doubt singer informed fans that her longtime security guard had passed away and she received an outpouring of support from fans.

Gwen, 51, posted a simple but heartbreaking message on Instagram alongside a photo of her friend.

"Curtis I love you and I'll see you up there gx" she wrote before her fans sent their heartfelt wishes too.

WATCH: Blake Shelton opens up about being a stepfather to Gwen Stfani's children

"Oh no," wrote one, along with an emoji of a broken heart. Another added: "No way. RIP Curtis. Old school ND fans will forever remember u," and a third said: "I loved him at your concerts. He was the best. So sorry for your loss, sending positive vibes and prayers."

So many of Gwen's fans remembered the burly bodyguard who clearly won their hearts along with hers.

It's been an emotional week for the mum-of-three who, like many others, celebrated Mother's Day in the US too.

Gwen paid a heartfelt tribute to her bodyguard Curtis

Her eldest son, 14-year-old Kingston, chose to share a sweet throwback photo on Instagram to mark the occasion, posting a picture showing him as a toddler and Gwen with a big baby bump – presumably pregnant at the time with her middle child, Zuma, now 12.

"Happy Mother's Day," he sweetly wrote, along with a red love heart emoji.

Gwen is engaged to fiancé Blake Shelton

Gwen, meanwhile, shared a montage photo showing her with all three boys – Kingston, Zuma, and seven-year-old Apollo – as well as a picture showing her with her own mother. Alongside a love heart, she wrote: "#happymothersday #toallmamas gx."

Gwen shares her boys with her rocker ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The couple were married for 14 years before their divorce was finalised in 2016.

The Bush frontman is also a father to model Daisy Lowe from his previous relationship with Pearl Lowe.

