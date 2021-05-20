Helena Christensen upstaged by surprise companion during outdoor soak in daring swimsuit The supermodel was joined by an adorable companion

Helena Christensen's supermodel figure wasn't enough to distract fans from her adorable companion stealing the show during an outdoor dip.

The 52-year-old looked incredible as she entered a lake for an icy cold swim, wearing a gorgeous swimsuit that featured a daring design.

MORE: Helena Christensen models crocheted cutout swimsuit – and her legs are endless

Helena's one-piece was in a bright blue hue and had black ruffles along each side. It cut down low on her back and also featured a plunging neckline with black detailing across her trim waist.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helena Christensen enjoys outdoor dip in daring swimsuit - but is upstaged by her adorable dog

In the video, Helena hesitantly makes her way into the water before tying her long, brown hair into a messy bun on top of her head.

But as she adjusts to the temperature, her cute pet dog, Kuma, comes into frame and joins her in the water before swimming around Helena.

Fans loved the cameo, with many agreeing that the Australian Shepherd totally upstaged Helena. "I love your dog's cameo," wrote one. "The dog! So happy to participate," added a second.

A third said: "I love Kuma swimming around you," and a fourth gushed: "Your dog is wonderful!"

MORE: Helena Christensen's model body is incredible as she reveals pole dancing skills

MORE: Helena Christensen puts on daring display inside bathroom of her quirky home

Helena's dog Kuma joined her for a dip

Helena often submerges herself in cold water as part of her fitness routine as it is said to boost the immune system, improve circulation, reduce inflammation and boost metabolic function among other benefits.

The model has another quirky way to stay healthy – hula hooping! She recently shared a clip of herself working out in her scenic garden at her home in the Catskills, New York.

Wearing a black swimsuit that perfectly complimented her figure, Helena showed off some brilliant skills as she expertly controlled the hoop as she manoeuvred it around her waist.

Helena Christensen also uses a hula hoop to keep fit

The views from her home no doubt aided her skills thanks to her spacious garden which featured wooden decking with some wooden chairs and outdoor table, and a forest worth of trees.

Her home also appeared to be near a beautiful spring, no doubt the same one that Helena uses to dip into thanks to its added health benefits.

And if she fancies a hike afterward, there is plenty of gorgeous scenery around to walk through, including a running stream and hordes of beautiful flowers.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.