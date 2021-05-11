Helena Christensen performs quirky workout in stunning black swimsuit The model was on fire!

Helena Christensen has been spending some time in her idyllic mountain home, and the star also took to the outdoors to perform a quirky workout.

Helena's mountain home is located in the Catskills, New York, and it features some breathtaking scenery.

The 52-year-old took her scenic garden in order to perform an impressive workout – and she looked incredible in a black swimsuit.

WATCH: Helena Christensen wows in black swimsuit during quirky fitness routine

The one-piece perfectly complimented Helena's figure, and the model showed off some brilliant hula-hooping skills.

The views from her home no doubt aided her skills thanks to her spacious garden which featured wooden decking with some wooden chairs an outdoor table, and a forest worth of trees.

The model took to the outdoors for her fitness routine

And the model also introduced fans to a new family member as she introduced them to her new rabbit.

"This is Bono," the star wrote, as she held the grey bunny in her arms, while also catching attention in a blue swimsuit.

The home also appeared to be near a beautiful spring, perfect for Helena to dip into after her hula-hooping.

And if she fancied a hike afterward, there was plenty of gorgeous scenery around to walk through, including a running stream and hordes of beautiful flowers.

Helena recently stunned her fans with an incredible sequined bodysuit, in a series of photos showing that she simply doesn't age.

Helena's family welcomed a new member

The model looked incredible in the photoshoot, as she posed up a storm in a room that had a bare branch nearby.

She simply captioned the professional snapshot: "Golden hour," and thanked the glam squad and photographer who made it happen.

Her social media followers were blown away by the images which were taken for an article in The Telegraph.

One wrote: "Oh my!" while another commented: "Sunlit and stunning," and many more asked: "How does she do it?" Helena shared several other photos from the shoot, which were equally as breathtaking.

