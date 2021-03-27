Helena Christensen puts on daring display inside bathroom of her quirky home

Helena Christensen dared to bare when she shared a sneaky selfie from her bathroom on Saturday - and she was in her birthday suit.

The Danish supermodel, 52, protected her modesty in the Instagram Story which gave fans a sneak peek inside another of her quirky homes.

Helena had just treated herself to a DIY spa treatment and was preparing to get dressed up for a night at home with her pet pooch.

The clip panned from the white-tiled bathroom, where Helena could be seen in the mirror, to the bedroom where her dog was sleeping on the bed.

The star has spent most of the COVID-19 pandemic at her mountain home in the Catskills, NY, but she recently left to return to the city.

Helena has shared a series of photos from inside her pad and her bohemian and nautical flair flows throughout.

Helena shared a selfie from the shower

She recently revealed a surprising detail, smack bang in the middle of her living room too - a pole!

Helena has been practicing her pole dancing to stay in shape and showed off her model body and her unusual piece of fitness equipment in another social media post.

Helena has a bohemian sense of decor in her homes

Helena introduced pole dancing into her workout regime just a few years ago and told Condé Nast Traveller: "I box all year round and have just started learning how to pole dance, which is insanely hard. It's basically vertical ballet."

She also indulges in plunges into freezing cold water to better her mind and her body.

Helena shares her homes with her beloved dog

Helena explained the practice to her Instagram followers when she wrote: "A dip in some cold water boosts oestrogen and testosterone production, adding an edge to fertility and libido."

