Helena Christensen has proved she doesn't need a beach to pull off an amazing swimsuit look!

With no water in sight, Helena slipped into a chic crocheted one-piece for some stunning modelling shots inside her home - and her legs seemed to go on forever.

The Danish star, 52, showcased an array of different looks from swimwear to sweaters as she admitted: "Indecisive weather options."

Helena was promoting her vintage brand, Staerk and Christensen and revealed: "Proceeds being split between @citymeals and @projectstreetdog who both are wonderful organizations, one feeding homebound elderly New Yorkers and the other saving sick and abandoned street dogs."

Fans loved her photos and her generosity and wrote: "Can you be any more gorgeous. What a total beauty," and, "lovely inside and out," while a third said: "You never age, and no one wears a red lip quite like you!"

Helena was promoting her brand - and their charitable donations - with a series of photos

Helena knows exactly how to take care of her mind and her body and continues to wow with her model good-looks and healthy approach to life.

But she doesn't believe in depriving herself in the process. She told Harper's Bazaar: "Eat whatever you like, within reason, and deal with any concerns, in a physically active way."

Helena admits she loves food almost as much as beloved dog!

Helena added: "I love food more than anything... more than my family and friends and almost as much as my dog! I could eat pasta every night, with tons of parmesan or a few white truffles thrown in (for a hundred dollars more!).

I also love Japanese food and I always think I'm eating so clean... before I order a hundred different options! I adore my mother's Peruvian food, which I grew up with, too, and of course, Danish cuisine. I always look forward to going home so I can bite into a real Danish; anything else is just pretending."

