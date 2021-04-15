Helena Christensen's modelling photos with lookalike son get fans talking The pair have an incredibly close relationship

Helena Christensen has passed her model good looks down to her son, Mingus Lucien Reedus, and the latest snapshots of them together caused a fan frenzy.

The mother-son duo posed up a storm for a new Victoria's Secrets campaign and the black and white images were truly stunning.

Helena, 52 - who shares her son, 21, with ex Norman Reedus - captioned the series of photos: "My kid and I. In celebration of the upcoming Mother’s Day 2021 @victoriassecret."

Her social media followers adored the sneak peek and couldn't believe how similar they are.

"You are both so gorgeous. You could be twins," wrote one, while another said: "Like mother like son," and a third added: "Spitting image of his mum."

The Mother's Day campaign was shot by photographer Cass Bird and Helena spoke about motherhood in a video too.

Helena and Mingus posed for a special Mother's Day Victoria's Secrets campaign

Mingus asked her: "What surprised you most about being a mom?" to which she replied: "I wouldn't say surprised but overall what a crazy beautiful journey it's been and how much you've taught me compared to what I feel I've taught you. It's the best thing ever. So much work. So much beautiful work."

The pair have a wonderful relationship and when Mingus rang in his 21st birthday in October 2020, Helena wrote a touching tribute to her only son.

Helena shares Mingus with her ex-boyfriend Norman Reedus

Alongside a series of photos she shared on Instagram she wrote: "I am constantly inspired by your interesting, clever, cool, kind mind and graceful way of being. It makes my heart swell with gratefulness. You being chosen as my son and me as your mom in this life."

Helena and Norman welcomed Mingus in 1999 when they were dating, but they broke up in 2003.

