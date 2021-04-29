Helena Christensen's sheer sequined bodysuit is simply sensational he Danish model doesn't appear to age

Whatever Helena Christensen is doing, it’s working! The supermodel could not have looked more beautiful in a series of photos she shared on Instagram which left her fans amazed.

The Danish star, 52, was modelling a sheer, sequined bodysuit which showcased her figure.

She simply captioned the professional snapshot: "Golden hour," and thanked the glam squad and photographer who made it happen.

Her social media followers were blown away by the images which were taken for an article in The Telegraph. One wrote: "Oh my!" while another commented: "Sunlit and stunning," and many more asked: "How does she do it?"

Helena shared several other photos from the shoot, which were equally as breathtaking.

She's not the only model in the family, as her son, Mingus, has followed in her footsteps.

Helena looked amazing in the professional photos she shared on Instagram

The 21-year-old - who she shares with her ex, Norman Reedus - is a successful model and they recently posed together for a Victoria's Secrets campaign.

In the video, Mingus asked Helena what has surprised her most about being a mother and she said: "I wouldn't say surprised but overall what a crazy beautiful journey it's been and how much you've taught me compared to what I feel I've taught you. It's the best thing ever. So much work. So much beautiful work."

Helena is a fan of freezing cold natural swims

The pair have a sweet bond and while Mingus' father and Helena are no longer together, Norman, is still a firm fixture in his son's life too.

Helena dated The Walking Dead actor from 1999 until 2003 when they called time on their romance, but they regularly reunite to support their only child together.

