Helena Christensen's model body is incredible as she reveals pole dancing skills

So that’s how she does it! Helena Christensen has revealed the secret behind her fantastic physique - and it comes in the form of pole dancing.

The Danish model, 52, showed off her amazing model body in a photo she shared on her Instagram Stories and it turns out she has an interesting fitness pastime.

In the photo, Helena’s legs appeared to go on forever as she posed in hot pants and a sports bra ahead of her workout.

"Ready for the pole," she captioned the image, before adding: "Stretching more than dancing."

Helena was stood inside one of her quirky homes which had the added feature of a pole placed right in the middle of the room.

The star's arms were toned and she'd put her washboard abs on display too.

Helena posed for a selfie ahead of her pole-dancing workout

Helena introduced pole dancing into her fitness regime just a few years ago and told Condé Nast Traveller: "I box all year round and have just started learning how to pole dance, which is insanely hard. It's basically vertical ballet."

It's by far the only thing she does to stay in tip-top condition though, as she also credits icy cold dips for looking and feeling fantastic.

Helena swears by the benefits of a freezing cold plunge into water

Whether she's in her home in Denmark or her mountain retreat in the Catskills, NY, Helena finds a way to get her freezing fix.

She insists daily plunges into the chilly water do wonders for her mind and body.

Helena explained the practice to her Instagram followers when she wrote: "A dip in some cold water boosts oestrogen and testosterone production, adding an edge to fertility and libido.

She works hard to stay in shape

"The benefits of increased libido include more confidence, higher self-esteem, and enhanced mood. The heart has to pump faster in cold water and the body must work harder to keep everything warm."

Helena continued: "Plus so much more, metabolism and immune system boost, burns calories, improves circulation, reduces stress."

