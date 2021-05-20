Amanda Holden shares exciting family news We can't wait for this!

Amanda Holden shared some exciting family news on Thursday – she's landed a new show alongside her beloved grandmother!

The BGT star has been working on a secret project lately, and now she's finally spilled the beans on what's been keeping her so busy.

According to The Sun, Amanda will star in an eight-part series on E4 called No Holden Back, which will see her move in with her Nan, Myrtle, and follow their "unique relationship" as well as her relationships with other family members.

"I'm delighted that everyone is finally going to meet my nan, the apple never falls far from my tree and in this series, she will certainly be keeping me on my toes," she told the publication.

A spokesperson for Myrtle, said: "I have no comment, apart from I’m really hoping being on TV might mean I can finally meet my favourite young man, Ben Shephard."

Channel 4 Commissioning Editor, Steven Handley added: "Amanda is one of the UK’s most well-known stars and we are thrilled to get insight into her life with her nan."

Amanda's show will also focus on her other family relationships

Amanda's news comes after she wowed fans Thursday morning, rocking a gorgeous outfit from one of her favourite brands, Pretty Lavish.

We're not surprised fans were swooning over her latest look, made with flirty ruffles and a fun zebra print. The midi wrap frock costs £78 and looked incredible on Amanda, who strutted with her co-star Ashley Roberts to show it off on Instagram.

"Because... I think we're worth it," the star joked of the pair's hair-flipping gestures toward the camera.

Amanda strutted in her Pretty Lavish dress

Fans quickly commented on the outfit, with one writing: "I love your dress Amanda," and another adding: "Oooh gorgeous outfits on gorgeous ladies. Where are the clothes from, please?"

Amanda's dress is the 'Anastasia' style from Pretty Lavish, made in a silky flowing fabric. A leg split at the skirt gives the midi plenty of movement, while balloon sleeves and a high neckline finish the flattering silhouette.

