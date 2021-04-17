Amanda Holden's fans can't believe how beautiful she is in blue swimsuit The star prepared for a morning dip

Amanda Holden could make "mermaids jealous" according to one fan, as she donned a beautiful blue swimsuit ahead of a morning dip in her pool.

The Britain's Got Talent judge looked splendid in the blue zip-up sleeved swimsuit, which featured an eye-catching design.

Amanda also had on two long necklaces and a pair of sunglasses, with her hair brushed back before her morning exercise.

Spread out behind the pool were two grey lilos, perfect for relaxing and tanning on after a refreshing swim.

"#morning dip," the star captioned her post, before fans flooded it with compliments.

"Mermaids would be jealous. Beware of them," wrote one, while another quickly added: "Morning lovely. It's gorgeous, isn't it? Have fun."

The star prepared for her morning dip

A third echoed the sentiment, saying: "Happy morning, gorgeous as always."

"Could you get anymore gorgeous?" a fourth fan asked, while a fifth wrote: "Looking cool by the pool, Amanda."

But one fan wasn't impressed with the star's choice of exercise, calling her "brave" alongside a frozen face emoji, referencing how it's always chilly when you first step foot in the pool.

Amanda recently went on a romantic staycation with her husband, Chris Hughes, and melted hearts with an adorable snap on the beach.

Although the couple have been married for 12 years, they rarely appear side by side on the star's social media feeds.

The couple have been married for 12 years

The couple looked very much in love as they cuddled up on the beach while wearing matching duffle coats and sunglasses.

The stunning blue backdrop is thought to be on the UK's south coast, a locale that regularly features on the star's Instagram feed.

Using the pet name she has for her husband, Amanda wrote: "I do like to be beside the seaside beside #Chrispy."

Fans were quick to share the couple's love, and one wrote: "Romantic setting for a romantic couple."

