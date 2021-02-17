﻿
amanda-holden-simon-cowell

Amanda Holden reveals very cheeky 50th birthday surprise from Simon Cowell

The Britain's Got Talent co-stars are close friends

Gemma Strong

Amanda Holden celebrated her 50th birthday on 16 February – and amongst the many gifts she received, one really stood out!

MORE: Amanda Holden's 50th birthday cake is beyond our wildest dreams

The Britain's Got Talent judge received a very cheeky present from her co-star and close friend, Simon Cowell, sharing a snapshot of the surprise on her Instagram Stories.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden turns 50: Her best fashion moments

Amanda posted a photo of a walking frame, complete with a yellow bow and ribbon. A card hanging from the handle read: "Dear Amanda, I thought you might need this. Love Simon x."

MORE: Simon Cowell looks relaxed and carefree in Barbados after bike accident - photos

Captioning the post, Amanda wrote: "Thank you to my hilarious friend @simoncowell for my wonderful gift!" along with a crying laughing emoji and a red love heart.

amanda-holden-walking-frame

Amanda shared a snapshot of Simon's cheeky gift on Instagram

Earlier in the day, Amanda reached out to her social media followers to thank them for their well-wishes on her landmark birthday.

MORE: Amanda Holden shares the most beautiful new photo of lookalike daughters

She shared a stunning photo showing her posing in a sparkling plunging jumpsuit on top of a huge white cake, writing: "How did this happen! Half a century... time flies... Thank you for all your kind & loving messages today... my husband Chris and my gorgeous girls have spoiled me rotten and it's still going.

amanda-holden-chris-hughes

Amanda has been married to husband Chris Hughes since 2008

"My friends have sent the most hilarious messages & presents and made this day extra special... I can't wait to celebrate in a HUGE way when we can... I'm 50 all year and all year we're gonna party. Hang on to your loved ones. It's nearly over."

MORE: Amanda Holden transforms home into whimsical fantasy land

She was inundated with messages from her fans and famous friends, including fellow BGT star Alesha Dixon, who said: "Love you! Happy Birthday!"

amanda-holden-children

The couple share two daughters, Lexi and Hollie

Tamzin Outhwaite added: "Yes my darling… we are both 50 all year so let's get the gang and party as soon as we can. Love you xxx."

Olly Murs wrote: "Happy birthday Amanda x have the best day!! Catch you soon x." And Rylan Clark-Neal added: "Not a day over 19 x," along with a love heart.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about amanda holden

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.