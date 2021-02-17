Amanda Holden reveals very cheeky 50th birthday surprise from Simon Cowell The Britain's Got Talent co-stars are close friends

Amanda Holden celebrated her 50th birthday on 16 February – and amongst the many gifts she received, one really stood out!

The Britain's Got Talent judge received a very cheeky present from her co-star and close friend, Simon Cowell, sharing a snapshot of the surprise on her Instagram Stories.

Amanda posted a photo of a walking frame, complete with a yellow bow and ribbon. A card hanging from the handle read: "Dear Amanda, I thought you might need this. Love Simon x."

Captioning the post, Amanda wrote: "Thank you to my hilarious friend @simoncowell for my wonderful gift!" along with a crying laughing emoji and a red love heart.

Amanda shared a snapshot of Simon's cheeky gift on Instagram

Earlier in the day, Amanda reached out to her social media followers to thank them for their well-wishes on her landmark birthday.

She shared a stunning photo showing her posing in a sparkling plunging jumpsuit on top of a huge white cake, writing: "How did this happen! Half a century... time flies... Thank you for all your kind & loving messages today... my husband Chris and my gorgeous girls have spoiled me rotten and it's still going.

Amanda has been married to husband Chris Hughes since 2008

"My friends have sent the most hilarious messages & presents and made this day extra special... I can't wait to celebrate in a HUGE way when we can... I'm 50 all year and all year we're gonna party. Hang on to your loved ones. It's nearly over."

She was inundated with messages from her fans and famous friends, including fellow BGT star Alesha Dixon, who said: "Love you! Happy Birthday!"

The couple share two daughters, Lexi and Hollie

Tamzin Outhwaite added: "Yes my darling… we are both 50 all year so let's get the gang and party as soon as we can. Love you xxx."

Olly Murs wrote: "Happy birthday Amanda x have the best day!! Catch you soon x." And Rylan Clark-Neal added: "Not a day over 19 x," along with a love heart.

