Amanda Holden treated fans to a gorgeous never-before-seen picture of her two daughters and her mother Judith in honour of International Women's Day on Monday.

Sharing a series of photos on Instagram Stories of her "favourite women," the Britain's Got Talent judge remarked, "We are family" alongside the heartwarming snap of her girls, Hollie and Lexi, with their grandmother.

She also uploaded a sweet snapshot of her own grandmother, and said: "My foundation and the woman at the foot of it all - my Nanny. I miss her every day."

"Happy #internationalwomensday my family of women here and my #girls on stories. Sending love and light," Amanda later added.

Mollie King was quick to reply, writing: "What a beautiful family." One fan stated: "Happy International Women's Day gorgeous to you and all the wonderful women in your life." A third post read: "Awwww bless."

The BGT star shared this snap of her daughters and mother

Amanda shares her daughters - Hollie, nine, and Lexi, 15 - with husband Chris Hughes, a record producer. The pair tied the knot in 2008 in Somerset, with a ceremony at St Margaret's Church followed by a reception at luxe members club Babington House.

The TV star shares an incredibly close bond with her mum, Judith, 71, and her stepfather Leslie, 75. She is estranged from her biological father, Frank Holden. In her 2013 autobiography, Amanda revealed her dad had abandoned her family when she was four.

Amanda also shared a picture of her grandmother

She wrote: "When he was home [he] spent all his available cash on booze and was only focused on where his next drink was coming from.

"Not only that, but he was impossible to live with in every way. He would leave home for hours at a time, often staying out all night and returning drunk the next day."

