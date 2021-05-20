Amanda Holden's flirty satin dress is a thing of beauty

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden wowed with another gorgeous outfit on Thursday morning - rocking a dress from one of her favourite brands, Pretty Lavish.

We're not surprised fans were swooning over her latest look, made with flirty ruffles and a fun zebra print. The midi wrap frock costs £78 and looked incredible on Amanda, who strutted with her co-star Ashley Roberts to show it off on Instagram.

"Because... I think we're worth it," the star joked of the pair's hair flipping gestures toward the camera.

Fans quickly commented on the outfit, with one writing: "I love your dress Amanda," and another adding: "Oooh gorgeous outfits on gorgeous ladies. Where are the clothes from, please?"

Amanda strutted in her Pretty Lavish dress

Amanda's dress is the 'Anastasia' style from Pretty Lavish, made in a silky flowing fabric. A leg split at the skirt gives the midi plenty of movement, while balloon sleeves and a high neckline finish the flattering silhouette.

'Anastasia' dress, £78, Pretty Lavish

The star also wore Pretty Lavish on Wednesday, looking fabulous in a figure-hugging knit dress from the online label.

Amanda always looks gorgeous for her Heart Radio show, despite only being on the airwaves! Speaking to HELLO! in 2019, she said she gets her love of glamour from her grandmother Ethel, who sadly died in 2018.

Amanda also wore Pretty Lavish on Wednesday

She said: "There’s no way I’d step out in my pyjamas or rock up without a lash. To preserve my own sense of dignity, I always try to look good. My nan Ethel used to tell me, 'Never let your husband see you without lipstick.'"

"I'm very mindful of how I look when I go out – which is just as well as I get photographed every day."

