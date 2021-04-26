Amanda Holden has shared a gorgeous throwback snap with her fans from one of her idyllic beach getaways, and wow!

The 50-year-old looked incredible in the photograph, wearing a tiny leopard Melissa Odabash bikini as she showed off her enviable frame in all its glory.

Looking forward to being able to travel again, the mum-of-two told her followers: "Enjoying the sunshine in our glorious UK this weekend. It's got me dreaming of distant lands when it's safe #comeonBoris #throwback."

With her oversized sunglasses propped on her face, Amanda looked picture-perfect as she relaxed on a comfy hanging beach lounger in the sunshine.

Fans were in awe, with many posting flame emojis underneath. "Wow Amanda you look stunning such a perfect body," remarked one, while another stated: "So stunning, amazing figure." A third post read: "Damn what a beauty."

The BGT star shared this picture-perfect throwback snap

Amanda maintains her fabulous physique by keeping fit with bike rides and home workouts. As well as exercise, she opts for a healthy yet sustainable approach to food, eating lots of vegetables and oily fish but never denying herself a treat when she wants one.

"You have to enjoy life," she told the Daily Mail. "I had a friend once who didn't make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was that she spent her life on a diet. I think a little bit of everything is fine.

"Life's too short to do fat-free, sugar-free, alcohol-free. I don't believe in half-fat anything, I have full-fat yoghurt, butter and cheese. And I splurge on the weekends. I love wine."

Speaking to Woman, Amanda previously said: "Sometimes lunch goes out of the window, so I like to have something wholesome for breakfast. I tend to start the day with a bowl of sugar-free Alpen."

