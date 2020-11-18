Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are couple goals in adorable photo for heartfelt cause The couple share two daughters together

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban snuggled up for a too-cute Instagram snapshot together on Wednesday and it was all for a very good cause.

The couple were branded "adorable" by fans who couldn’t get enough of the photo of them together.

The country music star had his arms wrapped around his wife's waist with his hands in her back pockets and she could be seen smiling while he nuzzled his face into her neck.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman welcomes a new fur baby

Nicole was wearing a Keith Urban Live T-shirt and explained why in her caption:

"#AusMusicTShirtDay is coming up this Friday, so join us by sharing a photo wearing a shirt with one of your favorite Australian artists on it.

"This day helps raise money and awareness for the @SupportAct - which provides crisis relief services to people in Australia’s music industry xx."

The couple shared the photo for charity

Their fans couldn’t help tell them how much they loved them and many called them "the golden couple".

Nicole and Keith featured in HELLO! magazine’s inaugural Kind List for their unbelievable generosity and kindheartedness.

The pair have always been charitably-minded - at their wedding, they asked people to donate to the Sydney Children's Hospital rather than give them presents and Nicole has been a Unicef goodwill ambassador for many years.

They've also donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to charity.

They are known for their generosity

Nicole and Keith raise their two children, Sunday, 12, and Faith, nine, together and despite their busy schedules, they insist their girls are always their priority.

"We never leave the kids, one of us is always there," she told the New York Times.

Nicole has been in Australia recently with her family while filming the upcoming show, Nine Perfect Strangers, and she's been enjoying having extra help with childcare in the form of her sister Antonia and mum Janelle.

"I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible," she added.

