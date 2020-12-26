Diane Shipley
Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban are spending Christmas in Australia
Nicole Kidman thrilled fans over Christmas with the sweetest festive photo taken at her estate in Australia.
The lovely snap didn't feature the Oscar winner's husband, Keith Urban, however, but someone else who is close to the actress' heart – a beloved family alpaca!
In the makeup-free picture, Nicole was dressed casually with her hair pulled back in a low ponytail. She could be seen standing outdoors and leaning towards her unusual pet, whose nose touched the star's forehead – how cute!
The Undoing actress captioned the sweet moment: "Holiday Kisses from us to you."
Her co-star in the HBO drama, Noma Dumezweni, was among her followers to share their approval for the photo, responding with a string of emojis, including a yellow heart, stars, and a Christmas tree.
Michelle Pfeiffer also added heart and stars emojis.
Nicole's fans were quick to wish the star well, with one commenting: "Merry Christmas Nicole!!!"
Another added: "Happy holidays beautiful [heart emoji]," while a third chimed in: "I LOVE YOUUU."
Nicole and her husband split their time between the U.S and their sprawling New South Wales property with their daughters Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, nine.
Nicole shared the adorable photo to Instagram
Keith inspired fans earlier this week, when he posed for a pre-Christmas photo wearing a T-shirt that had the words 'We won't stop' emblazoned across his chest.
The outfit was in honour of St Jude Children's Research Hospital's work against children's cancer, as the singer explained in the caption.
The 53-year-old wrote: "#StJudeWontStop fighting the fight against childhood cancer until there's a cure. Learn more about how you can join the fight and get your shirt too at wewontstop.org!!"
His fans praised the father-of-two, as they got behind his message. "Awesome, thank you for spreading the love to the charity," one follower commented, while another echoed: "Love this man and his gorgeous Nicole."
