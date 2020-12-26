Nicole Kidman gets cozy for Christmas photo - but it’s not with Keith Urban The mum-of-two is enjoying her time in Australia

Nicole Kidman thrilled fans over Christmas with the sweetest festive photo taken at her estate in Australia.

The lovely snap didn't feature the Oscar winner's husband, Keith Urban, however, but someone else who is close to the actress' heart – a beloved family alpaca!

MORE: Nicole Kidman reveals recent change to living situation in new post

In the makeup-free picture, Nicole was dressed casually with her hair pulled back in a low ponytail. She could be seen standing outdoors and leaning towards her unusual pet, whose nose touched the star's forehead – how cute!

The Undoing actress captioned the sweet moment: "Holiday Kisses from us to you."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban smashes his birthday cake

Her co-star in the HBO drama, Noma Dumezweni, was among her followers to share their approval for the photo, responding with a string of emojis, including a yellow heart, stars, and a Christmas tree.

SEE: Nicole Kidman shows off short platinum blonde hairstyle in new video

MORE: Nicole Kidman shares exciting news in a heartfelt post about overcoming obstacles

Michelle Pfeiffer also added heart and stars emojis.

Nicole's fans were quick to wish the star well, with one commenting: "Merry Christmas Nicole!!!"

Another added: "Happy holidays beautiful [heart emoji]," while a third chimed in: "I LOVE YOUUU."

Nicole and her husband split their time between the U.S and their sprawling New South Wales property with their daughters Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, nine.

Nicole shared the adorable photo to Instagram

Keith inspired fans earlier this week, when he posed for a pre-Christmas photo wearing a T-shirt that had the words 'We won't stop' emblazoned across his chest.

The outfit was in honour of St Jude Children's Research Hospital's work against children's cancer, as the singer explained in the caption.

MORE: Nicole Kidman rocks shorter shaggy hairstyle - and she looks incredible

The 53-year-old wrote: "#StJudeWontStop fighting the fight against childhood cancer until there's a cure. Learn more about how you can join the fight and get your shirt too at wewontstop.org!!"

His fans praised the father-of-two, as they got behind his message. "Awesome, thank you for spreading the love to the charity," one follower commented, while another echoed: "Love this man and his gorgeous Nicole."

Read more HELLO! US stories here