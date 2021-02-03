Nicole Kidman's children following in their parents' footsteps - all we know The Undoing star is married to country musician Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman is a doting mum to four children, and her youngest daughters Sunday and Faith, who she shares with Keith Urban, are rarely seen in public.

However, The Undoing star's children are already following in their famous parent's footsteps and are making their mark in the entertainment industry.

Prior to the pandemic, Sunday and Faith made appearances in several of their mum's TV shows, and even had small roles in Angry Birds 2, much to their mum's delight.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and her daughters surprise Keith Urban

Sunday and Faith have grown up in the film and music industries and are so used to seeing their parents working, that they take it in their stride.

So much so, when Nicole was awarded two Emmys for her performance in Big Little Lies in 2018, and offered one each to her daughters, Sunday didn't want hers!

Nicole Kidman's daughters Sunday and Faith have been in many TV shows

Nicole revealed the hilarious story during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, telling the host: "Sunday didn't want it. She said 'Oh, I want to earn my own.' I'm like, 'You go, girl!'"

So where have we seen Sunday and Faith showcase their acting skills? Find out everything we know...

The Others actress is a doting mum

Nicole Kidman's daughters appeared in Big Little Lies

Nicole won countless awards for her portrayal of Celeste in Big Little Lies, but she wasn't the only star of the show from her family!

Sunday and Faith both had small roles as school children in the second series of the HBO drama.

Nicole and Keith Urban with their two daughters

The Others star's daughters were even credited as "school children" by their full names.

Cameron Crovetti, who played one of Nicole's young twin sons on the show, told Huffington Post: "In the classroom scene where I say, 'What about a dead father?' and we're sitting down in a circle, Faith was sitting next to me. And they did some other scenes, yeah!"

Proud mum Nicole also opened up about her children's roles during an appearance on Ellen.

"They were in as extras," she said. "Which I've never told anyone, and here I am now being a big mouth."

Nicole Kidman's daughters film debut on Angry Birds 2

When Sunday and Faith made their debut on Angry Birds 2, proud mum Nicole paid tribute to her "little birds" on Instagram.

Chatting to WSJ. Magazine, the doting mum touched upon her youngest daughters' acting credentials. "They are kind of unusual in that they watch the filming, they are in the films. They have a great work ethic," she said.

Nicole and Keith are such proud parents!

When asked what she would say if one of her daughters wanted to be actors when they grow up, the doting mum said: "I'd get out of their way."

Nicole Kidman's daughters in The Undoing

A month before the pandemic, Nicole took her family with her to New York while she was filming in The Undoing.

The actress played Grace Fraiser in the hit drama series alongside Hugh Grant, and her children even won themselves small parts.

Talking to News.com.au, Nicole revealed: "They're used to being extras, but they did fives days in the freezing New York cold, never complained, and didn't get any special treatment. "And then one day they came home and said, 'We got a line!'"

