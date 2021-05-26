Carrie Ann Inaba celebrates wedding news after her own heartbreak The Talk star recently split from her boyfriend

Carrie Ann Inaba had reason to smile over the weekend after celebrating the marriage of her dear friends.

The Talk star may be currently be going through her own heartache after splitting from her boyfriend Fabian Viteri, but that didn't stop her from marking the happy union of her nearest and dearest.

Posting a gorgeous photo of the happy couple following their vows, Carrie penned: "Congratulations to this incredible couple who just got married over the weekend!

"@thekelleyparker @parkervelez2020 @ivan.flipz.velez Sooooo sooooo happy for you both, for your future, and for your beautiful and special love. I love you guys! Can’t wait to celebrate with you both soon!"

Earlier this month, the 53-year-old announced that she had separated from her boyfriend – who she began dating last September – and admitted that she was "so sad" that it was over.

Carrie Ann took to Instagram to post several pictures of herself with Fabian, alongside a poem about heartbreak.

Carrie Ann penned a heartfelt tribute to her friends on their wedding day

She wrote alongside a selfie: "I am single. Again. I am also… grateful for what it was. Confused. Uncertain of the future. Sad. Hopeful. Trying to allow the emotions.

"Trying to be strong, allowing myself the space to cry and I will grow. And I will evolve. And I will survive this too. And I will honor that gift that it was."

She added: "Sometimes the things you thought were forever end up only being temporary. Finding the strength to accept that it's over is enormously painful.

Carrie Ann and Fabian split in May

"Losing your friend… losing the hopes and dreams… your partner… the person you shared everything with… your person… your love… it's hard."

Carrie continued: "I'm not going to fake that I am OK. I celebrate my emotions because it tells me that I'm alive and that my heart loves deeply.

"It was real. True love. And I'm so sad it's over. But I'm grateful it happened. So very grateful," she concluded.

