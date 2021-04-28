Carrie Ann Inaba admits fears in heartfelt post after taking time off from The Talk The TV host is taking time off from the CBS daytime show

Carrie Ann Inaba made the sensible decision to put her health first and take time off from The Talk earlier this week.

The CBS star announced the news on Monday in a video posted on her Instagram account, and has since admitted to feeling worried before posting it.

In a heartfelt statement shared on Instagram Stories, Carrie wrote: "I want to thank you all so much for the supportive messages I've received; I was profoundly touched by your love and understanding.

"This was not an easy decision to make and I was scared last night… but your messages reminded me that everything will be alright.

"Love you all so much. And I thank you from the bottom of my heart."

The Dancing with the Stars judge received an outpour of support from her fans and famous friends after announcing her leave of absence from The Talk.

Among those who shared touching messages on social media were Carrie's good friend Kelly Ripa and Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause.

The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba admitted to feeling worried before announcing her leave of absence

The professional dancer addressed her followers in a video posted from her home on Monday.

She said: "Hi everyone. So I wanted to let you know personally that I have decided to take a leave of absence from The Talk to focus on my wellbeing.

"I know you guys understand, health is the most important thing.

Carrie recently received flowers from Sharon Osbourne amid her health battle

"I appreciate your support. I appreciate the love and support from The Talk family. And I hope to be back soon. Take care and I will keep you updated. Thank you."

Carrie has been suffering from severe pain as a result of her autoimmune conditions, and had taken time off from The Talk prior to the show going on hiatus.

While the star made a brief return for the daytime programme's comeback at the beginning of April, she has since been absence, with guest hosts filling in her place.

The TV host is taking time off The Talk to focus on her health

The star has resting at home in LA, and is being looked after by her boyfriend Fabian Viteri, and she recently thanked him for his ongoing support in a sweet social media post.

The pair went away on a road trip earlier in the month, which Carrie documented online.

