Carrie Ann Inaba shows support for rumoured The Talk replacement The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba is on a break from the show

Carrie Ann Inaba may not have wanted to see her co-host Sharon Osbourne leave their show, The Talk, but it appears she’s already bonding with her rumoured replacement.

The star showed her support for Jenna Dewan on social media as the dancer and actress gears up to potentially take Sharon's spot on the long-running daytime TV show.

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba thanks The Talk with heartfelt message as she focuses on her health

While Carrie was taking a break from The Talk to focus on her health at home she took to Instagram to like a post of Jenna's.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carrie Ann Inaba gives health update from her bed

The images which caught Carrie's eye were of a before-and-after shot of the mother-of-two having her makeup done.

Carrie gave Jenna's gorgeous look a huge thumbs-up and wrote, "yay," in the comments section.

MORE: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shares heartfelt message alongside rare family photo

READ: Everything we know about Sharon Osbourne's potential The Talk replacement Jenna Dewan

Fans loved their interaction with many liking Carrie's appreciative message.

Carrie Ann liked Jenna's gorgeous post

Jenna has appeared on the show before, but it has now been rumored she is a "name of interest" for show bosses who need to add a permanent host following Sharon's exit.

Sharon quit the show after an internal investigation including racism and homophobia behind the scenes.

Carrie recently showed her support for her friend and former co-host with a heartfelt social media post.

MORE: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba announces big news as co-stars show support

SEE: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shares gorgeous beach photos during time off work

Sharon recently exited The Talk

Carrie posted a photo of a beautiful bouquet of flowers that the former X Factor judge had sent her.

The Dancing with the Stars judge has been suffering from severe pain over the past few weeks, and the flowers were a thoughtful gesture.

Along with the bouquet, Sharon had sent her friend a note, which read: "Dearest Carrie Ann. Thinking of you. Be fabulous. Love Sharon."

Carrie wrote alongside the picture: "Thank you @sharonosbourne. Thinking of you too."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.