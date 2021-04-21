Carrie Ann Inaba thanks The Talk in heartfelt message as she focuses on her health The Dancing with the Stars judge has been absent from the CBS daytime show due to illness

Carrie Ann Inaba is continuing to recover at home as she battles her latest health setback, and fans are missing her on The Talk.

MORE: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shares heartfelt message alongside rare family photo

While the TV star returned briefly to the CBS show last week, she has since been absent from the screen.

The Dancing with the Stars judge has a legion of fans who adore watching her on The Talk – and Carrie wanted everyone to know just how supportive the show had been towards her.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shares health update from bed

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the professional dancer shared a lengthy post about her health journey and paid a special thanks to the TV show, writing in part: "Grateful to @thetalkcbs for always being supportive of my health. @cbstv @cbstvstudios."

MORE: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shares rare photos with boyfriend during 'important' break

MORE: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba reflects on healing in new post

The star was inundated with support from her followers, with many sending their well wishes her way.

Carrie Ann Inaba thanked The Talk for their suport

"I hope you feel better Carrie Ann, you are a bright light and great energy in this universe with tons of gifts to share," one wrote, while another commented: "Please get well, miss you on The Talk."

A third added: "I miss you on The Talk. Take care of yourself."

MORE: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba reflects on healing in new post

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba reveals exciting news about her job

The actress had written an upbeat post about her health battle, detailing how she felt "comforted" by the fact that she felt in both her "heart and mind" that she was on the right path towards "radiant health".

The TV star returned briefly to The Talk last week

She added: "I always believe there is a solution for every problem. It just takes time and patience to find the solutions, along with determination and courage.

READ: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba shares gorgeous beach photos during time off work

MORE: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba breaks silence with health update after missing work

"Throw in good old fashioned hard work and you’ll find some solution that works."

In the post, Carrie also stressed the importance of listening to one's body to understand when it needs to rest.

"Many people are numb to their body’s whispers... our society tells us to keep going through the pain, suffering and stress. I know, because as a dancer/athlete, you must dance through pain, and you must push yourself beyond normal human limits," she wrote.

Carrie joined The Talk in 2019

"I've done that: and I’m done with that. I no longer ignore my pain. I listen and honor it and try to receive the message with humility. And that is the gift of autoimmune. If you want to take this little test, I’ll post in my stories."

The Austin Powers actress ended the post by urging her followers to take care of themselves.

MORE: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba announces big news as co-stars show support

"These are difficult times. It's okay if you can't keep up with all of it," she wrote.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.