Carrie Ann Inaba shares devastating news during hiatus from The Talk The Dancing with the Stars judge is taking a break from the CBS daytime show

Carrie Ann Inaba has shared a heartfelt statement on social media following some sad news in her personal life.

The Talk star took to Instagram on Tuesday to post several pictures of herself with Fabian Viteri, alongside a poem about heartbreak.

The 53-year-old announced that she had separated from her boyfriend and admitted that she was "so sad" that it was over.

VIDEO: The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba gives health update from bed

She wrote alongside a selfie: "I am single. Again."

She added: "I am also… grateful for what it was. Confused. Uncertain of the future. Sad. Hopeful. Trying to allow the emotions.

"Trying to be strong, allowing myself the space to cry and I will grow. And I will evolve. And I will survive this too. And I will honor that gift that it was."

Carrie Ann Inaba announced she was single in a heartfelt post

She added: "Sometimes the things you thought were forever end up only being temporary. Finding the strength to accept that it's over is enormously painful.

"Losing your friend… losing the hopes and dreams… your partner… the person you shared everything with… your person… your love… it's hard."

She continued: "I'm not going to fake that I am OK. I celebrate my emotions, because it tells me that I'm alive and that my heart loves deeply.

"It was real. True love. And I'm so sad it's over. But I'm grateful it happened. So very grateful," she concluded.

Carrie and Fabian began dating in September and the former couple recently went on a road trip away together.

Carrie and Fabian had been dating since September 2020

The TV host documented their travels on social media and revealed that it had been great to get away amid her health battle – which has resulted in her having to take time off from The Talk to focus on her recovery.

Back in April, Carrie dropped the bombshell that she was temporarily stepping down from her role on the daytime show.

Sharing a video on Instagram, she said: "Hi everyone. So I wanted to let you know personally that I have decided to take a leave of absence from The Talk to focus on my wellbeing.

"I know you guys understand, health is the most important thing. I appreciate your support. I appreciate the love and support from The Talk family. And I hope to be back soon. Take care and I will keep you updated. Thank you."

The Talk star recently went on a trip away with Fabian

Carrie had been suffering from severe stabbing pains and took time off The Talk in March, prior to the show's hiatus.

The TV star returned briefly to the show when it returned earlier in the month, before announcing her leave.

