Carrie Ann Inaba receives support from The Talk co-stars in reflective post following leave The Talk star took a leave of absence in April

Carrie Ann Inaba shocked fans after she revealed she was taking a leave of absence from The Talk in April to focus on her wellbeing.

Now, the TV star appears to be in a reflective mood about her decision, sharing a thought-provoking post on Monday which saw her co-stars express their support.

Taking to Instagram, Carrie uploaded a photo of herself laying on a couch appearing to be in deep thought. Captioning the snap, she wrote: "Within the silence I can hear my soul’s true voice."

WATCH: Carrie Ann Inaba gives health update from bed

Guest panellist Jenna Dewan was among the first to comment, simply writing: "Amen." While co-star Amanda Kloots said: "Love and miss you!"

Carrie's fans were also quick to show their support, with one commenting: "The Talk is not the same without you! Your health comes first. Please take good care of your heart and your health and just relax!"

A second wrote: "Your inner soul should be saying you're an amazing, talented, beautiful woman that brings joy to many people."

Carrie Ann took a leave of absence in April

Back in April, Carrie dropped the bombshell that she was temporarily stepping down from her role on the daytime show. Sharing a video on Instagram, she said: "Hi everyone. So I wanted to let you know personally that I have decided to take a leave of absence from The Talk to focus on my wellbeing.

"I know you guys understand, health is the most important thing. I appreciate your support. I appreciate the love and support from The Talk family. And I hope to be back soon. Take care and I will keep you updated. Thank you."

Carrie had been suffering from severe stabbing pains and took time off The Talk in March, prior to the show's hiatus. The TV star returned briefly when it returned earlier in the month, before announcing her leave.

