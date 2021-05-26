Octavia Spencer left 'overwhelmed' by support on her special day The star turned 51 on Wednesday

Octavia Spencer celebrated her 51st birthday on Wednesday, and the Truth Be Told star was left "overwhelmed" by the number of gifts she received.

Posting a snap of her front porch, the actress revealed that she'd been sent six beautiful bouquets of flowers – each more stunning than the last.

The star could almost have started her own gardening centre with the amount she received, which included pink and orange roses and white lilies.

"Just the afternoon deliveries," the star posted, hinting that more had been sent beforehand.

"I'm truly overwhelmed and grateful for the outpouring of love today. I'm not mad that my home looks like a mortuary right now because I LOVE flowers and you should always give them when they can be appreciated!!!"

Octavia then received an outpouring of love from her fans in the comment section, as many rallied around to give their support on her big day.

"Beautiful!!! Happiest of birthdays," wrote her The Help co-star, Viola Davis, while Friends star Courteney Cox posted: "Happy birthday," alongside a balloon emoji.

Another fan added: "Happy birthday! Here's to your health and happiness."

Octavia has long been a force for positivity, including in a 2017 speech she gave to students at the Kent State University in Ohio.

During the speech she encouraged them to "keep chasing those moments where you discover something new about your voice".

She added: "Keep your minds and hearts open to life's endless and unforeseeable possibilities."

The Shape of Water actress finished her speech by saying the journey the students would now be undertaking would be "led by you alone."

"Don't let that scare you, oh no, let that liberate you. Remember, no one came here the same way, and you won't all achieve success the same way.

"But when it's time to say no, say it loudly and firmly. There will be occasions when saying no is necessary to maintaining your values and your self-worth. You define your value. No one else."

Octavia is currently starring in superhero comedy film Thunder Force alongside Melissa McCarthy, which is available to stream now on Netflix.

