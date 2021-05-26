Lisa Rinna's leather-clad look leaves fans floored The Real Housewives star doesn't seem to age

Lisa Rinna swapped loungewear for leather with a look which will blow you away. The Real Housewives alum teased the new episode of her Beverly Hills show, but it was what she was wearing which got fans talking.

Lisa looked phenomenal in a figure-flattering black, leather dress complete with huge sleeves and a sultry expression to match.

She captioned the post: "Tonight on #RHOBH I take the Ladies to Lake Tahoe, and this one is back with a few Sassy one liners. @bravotv 8/7c."

Her fans were stunned by her appearance and wrote: "Loving this look. Simply beautiful," and, "That dress! Love it".

Others posted on fire emojis and many called her "gorgeous".

In the selfie Lisa shared, she wore her hair in a glamorous bob which was in stark contrast to the look she shared recently.

Lisa looked like a model with long blonde hair and wearing lingerie.

Lisa was dressed to impress

She posed up a storm in the black bodice, with some thigh-high tights, as well as styling out some beautiful blonde locks and plump lips.

And Lisa saw the resemblance to legendary supermodel, Heidi Klum, as she simply captioned the post: "HI HEIDI."

One fan agreed with the former Days of Our Lives actress's comment, as they said: "You look identical to Heidi Klum!! I totally thought it was her. Gorgeous."

Lisa is happily married to Harry Hamlin

Other fans just left heart and flame emojis in the comments to show approval for Lisa's fierce look.

Lisa isn't always the epitome of glam, however, as she also delights fans with her impromptu dance sessions, in which she's often wearing sweats.

But she's also pulled off some pretty impressive moves wearing a swimsuit and a dress gown too.

Although she very nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction when prancing around in the latter, but managed to saved her modesty in a nick of time!

