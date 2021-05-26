Michael Strahan teases major change to appearance in new video The Good Morning America star caused quite the reaction!

Michael Strahan infamously fooled many of his fans and work colleagues back in April after pulling off an epic prank.

The Good Morning America star pretended to have undergone treatment to close his front tooth gap, and many were relieved to find out it was all an April Fool's joke.

However, this week, the father-of-four teased a change to his appearance yet again in a new video posted on Instagram.

Michael was captured on camera modelling pieces from his M by Michael Strahan fashion range, and was seen with his back to the camera, before slowly turning around to reveal his iconic smile.

In the caption, he wrote: "When I smiled, did you think the GAP was gonna be GONE again? LOLOL @mbymichaelstrahan."

Michael was in a playful mood

Fans were quick to comment on the footage, with one writing: "The gap is a keeper. That's how god created you," while another wrote: "No! Keep the gap please." A third added: "Hope you keep the gap, it's you!"

At the time of his April Fool's prank, Michael managed to convince a number of famous faces, as well as his co-stars at GMA, that he had indeed gone through with the procedure. What's more, his prank resulted in him being bombarded with messages during his Spring Break vacation.

Appearing on Ellen shortly afterwards, he told the chat show host: "This prank, people really believed it – people went crazy.

Michael's smile is iconic

"I truly did not think that people cared that much about my teeth and I just did it as a little prank thinking a few of my Instagram followers would go 'Oh he's kind of crazy'."

He added: "I ruined part of my vacation when I was on Spring Break with the kids, my phone blows up.

"Seven hundred text messages, 400 emails. Everybody's trying to FaceTime me to see, and I fooled everybody."

He continued: "People still think it's real — I had all these messages, like, 'Oh, you do you, we're so proud of you.' But then I had the ones that were saying, 'You let Gap Nation down! You should be ashamed of yourself!'"

Michael – who has a legion of fans who adore his iconic smile – then reassured viewers: "Gap Nation, I'm here to stay. I'm not going anywhere. April Fool's."

