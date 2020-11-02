Octavia Spencer's home is almost identical to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's The Witches star owns a property in Toulca Lake, California

In 2013, Oscar award-winning actress Octavia Spencer purchased a home in Toulca Lake, California, for £648,000 ($841,000), and images show that it is designed exactly like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new £11.2million property in Montecito.

The listing was shared via Zillow, with the photos revealing Spanish-style interiors clearly reminiscent of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's house.

In particular, Octavia's living room is almost identical to Meghan and Harry's.

It features high ceilings with a wooden awning running along the top, and cream walls with wooden flooring. Likewise, past photographs shared when Meghan and Harry's home previously went up for sale showed that it is decorated with the same features.

Octavia's living room is also styled with red and cream patterned rugs, as is Meghan and Harry's, and cream armchairs and sofas.

Wooden furniture also features in both Octavia and Meghan and Harry's homes, including a selection of side tables, coffee tables and dressers positioned against the walls.

For lighting, the stars all have tall floor lamps with cream lampshades, and a combination of large arched and rectangular windows, lined with the same style of cream floor-length curtains.

Meghan and Harry live with their son, Archie

Outside, both Meghan and Harry and Octavia's homes also boast vine-covered verandas, in keeping with the Spanish-inspired aesthetic that is apparent inside.

While both homes' interior designs might be similar, their respective sizes couldn't be further apart. Octavia's home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms spread across 1,714 square feet, as opposed to Meghan and Harry's mammoth new property which has 18,000 square feet on five acres of land, and a grand total of nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms - as well as a guest house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

It is believed that Octavia treats the Toulca Lake property as a holiday home.

