Jennifer Lopez 'upbeat' during lunch date with ex-husband Marc Anthony amid Bennifer rumors

Jennifer Lopez was "upbeat" during her lunch date with ex-husband Marc Anthony, amid rumors she has rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck.

The pair were spotted together in Miami, where Ben has also been pictured in recent days.

Jen and Marc share teen twins Emme and Max together and have remained close despite their divorce.

They were pictured at a garden table with the singer rocking lilac leggings and a matching sports bra. She kept it casual with a ponytail and gold earrings, while Marc wore an orange baseball cap slung low over his eyes and a white tee and khakis.

However, a source at the hotel told People that the singer was not incognito and she was "super nice" to anyone who approached her.

"She was super nice and upbeat with anyone who approached," the insider shared, adding they enjoyed coffee together.

Jennifer and Marc have twin teens together

Jen and Ben were photographed - in pictures obtained by MailOnline - at the singer's private Florida residence earlier in the week after weeks of sightings in Los Angeles.

JLo, 51 was all smiles as she walked down a flight of stairs outside, while the Oscar-winning actor followed close behind. The famous exes are believed to have rekindled their romance years after calling off their engagement in 2004.

They are yet to publicly comment on the reports but have been pictured in recent weeks at Jennifer's Los Angeles home, Los Angeles hotels, and on a trip to Montana. They also both attended the VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World event.

Jen and Ben split in 2004

Jennifer split up from fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April following a two-year engagement.

The former couple announced their separation in a joint statement to the Today show, where they said that they felt they were better as friends.

