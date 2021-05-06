Alex Rodriguez supported by ex-wife following split from Jennifer Lopez ARod was engaged to the Jenny from the Block hitmaker for two years

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have gone their separate ways, and their families have been there to support them during the aftermath of their breakup.

And on Tuesday evening, the sports star was pictured at a special event with his daughters Ella, 13, and Natasha, 16, as well as his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis and her husband Angel Nicolas.

The dad-of-two had been honoured by the Boys & Girls Club, a moment he described as "truly special".

A-Rod shared several pictures of his family posing on the red carpet on the night, alongside a heartfelt message.

He wrote: "I’ve been blessed to win many awards during my career, but tonight was truly special. "The honor I received tonight wasn’t for home runs, or great defense, or winning a championship.

"Tonight was different. Tonight was personal. I am so incredibly honored and touched to be inducted into the Boys & Girls Club Hall of Fame.

A-Rod was supported by his family - including ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis - during his special evening

"As a kid, the Boys & Girls Club really saved my life. I was at our club everyday after school attempting to do my homework and then at night I got to play baseball under the lights.

"It was life-changing. It gave me a place to go, while teaching me valuable life lessons about competition, working hard and giving back.

"I am so thankful to all of my mentors, coaches and role models who helped me along the way. I wouldn’t have received this recognition without you.

Alex and Cynthia share daughters Ella and Natasha

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you!"

Jennifer was one of the first to like the photo to show her support from afar, while many fans took to the comments section to congratulate him and remark on the happy photos.

One wrote: "Aww, great pictures!" while another commented: "I love this – congratulations!" A third added: "You’re the best Alex you are so blessed with your daughters. You’re a great hero to many children. God bless you always."

A-Rod's big moment follows several weeks after his split with Jennifer.

Jennifer and Alex announced their split following a two-year engagement

The celebrity couple released a joint statement at the beginning of April to announce they were calling off their engagement.

JLo has also been supported by her own family, and arrived with her mother, Guadalupe, to the star-studded Vax Live concert on Sunday.

