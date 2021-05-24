Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunite after rekindling romance rumours JLo has been pictured with her former fiancé again

Jennifer Lopez looked the picture of happiness as she reunited with former fiancé Ben Affleck in Miami on Sunday. The Hollywood stars were photographed - in pictures obtained by MailOnline - at the singer's private Florida residence.

JLo, 51 was all smiles as she walked down a flight of stairs outside, while the Oscar-winning actor followed close behind. The new pictures have certainly sent 'Bennifer' fans into overdrive - prompting further relationship rumours.

The famous exes are believed to have rekindled their romance years after calling off their engagement and split in 2004. They are yet to publicly comment on the reports.

They first began dating in the summer of 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli. They also starred in Jersey Girl together, while the Pearl Harbour actor featured in his then-girlfriend's official music video for Jenny from the Block.

Ben and Jennifer got engaged in November 2002 and were due to walk down the aisle in September the following year when they cancelled the wedding due to excessive media attention.

Ben called off their engagement in January 2004

However, in recent weeks, Ben, 48, has been spotted visiting Jennifer's Los Angeles home on various occasions, with the two also taking a trip to Montana after attending the VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World event.

Jennifer split up from fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April following a two-year engagement. The former couple announced their separation in a joint statement to the Today show, where they said that they felt they were better as friends.

Since the rumours surrounding JLo and Ben's reunion have come to light, ARod has spoken out. On Sunday, before the latest pictures of Jennifer and Ben emerged, the former baseball posted on his Instagram Story: "I am about to step into a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn't serve me is clearing out of my life.

"New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually." He added: "I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming."

