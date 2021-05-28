Jennifer Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony reunite amid Ben Affleck romance rumors JLo spent time with her ex-husband

Jennifer Lopez has been spotted enjoying a lunch date with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The pair, who share teen twins Emme and Max together, were pictured at a garden table with the singer rocking lilac leggings and a matching sports bra.

She kept it casual with a ponytail and a gold earrings, while Marc wore a orange baseball cap slung low over his eyes and a white tee and khakis.

The reunion comes days after Jen and Ben reunited in Miami.

The Hollywood stars were photographed - in pictures obtained by MailOnline - at the singer's private Florida residence.

JLo, 51 was all smiles as she walked down a flight of stairs outside, while the Oscar-winning actor followed close behind.

The new pictures have certainly sent 'Bennifer' fans into overdrive - prompting further relationship rumors.

Marc is father to six children, two of whom he welcomed with Jennifer

The famous exes are believed to have rekindled their romance years after calling off their engagement and split in 2004. They are yet to publicly comment on the reports.

They first began dating in the summer of 2002 after meeting on the set of their film Gigli. They also starred in Jersey Girl together, while the Pearl Harbor actor featured in his then-girlfriend's official music video for Jenny from the Block.

Ben and Jennifer got engaged in November 2002 and were due to walk down the aisle in September the following year when they cancelled the wedding due to excessive media attention.

However, in recent weeks, Ben, 48, has been spotted visiting Jennifer's Los Angeles home on various occasions, with the two also taking a trip to Montana after attending the VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World event.

Jennifer split up from fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April following a two-year engagement.

The former couple announced their separation in a joint statement to the Today show, where they said that they felt they were better as friends.

