Ben Affleck 'supports' Jennifer Lopez at Vax Live following Alex Rodriguez split JLo and Ben have been spending time together

Former flames Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have had the internet buzzing ever since he was pictured exiting her car last week following her split from Alex Rodriguez.

Now it appears their friendship is going from strength to strength as they both attended Global Citizen’s Vax Live concert on Sunday.

MORE: Jennifer Garner makes announcement after ex-husband Ben Affleck spotted visiting Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer performed two songs at the event, dubbed 'the concert to reunite the world', and as she left the stage, Ben made his entrance just seconds after.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez celebrates twins 13th birthday

Ben was always scheduled to appear at the concert – which was held to encourage world leaders to make sure COVID-19 vaccines are "accessible for all" – but his swift appearance on stage suggests that he may have been watching and supporting Jennifer from the sidelines.

Last week, the former couple were spotted spending time together in Los Angeles, weeks after the singer's split from Alex.

READ: Jennifer Lopez receives high praise from ex-fiancé Ben Affleck

MORE: Prince Harry attends Vax Live without Meghan Markle

In pictures posted by Page Six, Ben was snapped exiting Jennifer's white Escalade SUV.

They were not pictured together in the car, but sources told the publication that "security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house".

Ben and Jennifer split in 2004

Oscar-winner Ben has reportedly been to see Jennifer several times since she returned to Los Angeles from the Dominican Republic, where she was shooting new film Shotgun Wedding.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's five engagement rings are out of this world

Paparazzi pictures showed Ben at the Hotel Bel-Air on 22 April, and hours later Jennifer was picked up from the spot by her white SUV.

On 28 April Ben was pictured heading to Jennifer's home in Bel Air, and a day later on 29 April, the latest pictures were taken showing Ben dropping his car at the Hotel Bel-Air and being collected by the white SUV.

Jennifer and Alex split in April

The same car dropped him back at the hotel hours later. However, the insider insisted they were "just friends" and had always remained close, even years after they ended their engagement.

Ben and Jen were engaged in 2002 and dubbed "Bennifer" by fans. A year later they announced they had postponed their wedding, and in early 2004 confirmed they had split.

Jennifer, 51, split from Alex, 45, in early April. The couple, who had been engaged for two years, released a joint statement confirming the news.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.